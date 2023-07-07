Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kerry Carpenter and his .394 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (61 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Toronto Blue Jays and Alek Manoah on July 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is hitting .275 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 11 walks.
- Carpenter has picked up a hit in 54.5% of his 44 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.0% of those games.
- Looking at the 44 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (18.2%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 11 games this year (25.0%), Carpenter has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (13.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (34.1%), including multiple runs in three games.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|.371
|AVG
|.181
|.429
|OBP
|.241
|.571
|SLG
|.431
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|12
|16/7
|K/BB
|23/4
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.90).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (116 total, 1.3 per game).
- Manoah starts for the first time this season for the Blue Jays.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old right-hander.
