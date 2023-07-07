Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Miguel Cabrera -- batting .300 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on July 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Athletics.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .248 with 10 doubles, a home run and 20 walks.
- Cabrera will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 in his last outings.
- Cabrera has picked up a hit in 29 of 49 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- In 11 games this year (22.4%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 10 of 49 games so far this year.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|.269
|AVG
|.228
|.356
|OBP
|.303
|.385
|SLG
|.278
|7
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|5
|21/11
|K/BB
|14/9
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.90).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 116 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Manoah will start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.
