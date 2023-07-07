Miguel Cabrera -- batting .300 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on July 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Athletics.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is batting .248 with 10 doubles, a home run and 20 walks.
  • Cabrera will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 in his last outings.
  • Cabrera has picked up a hit in 29 of 49 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
  • He has homered in just one game this season.
  • In 11 games this year (22.4%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in 10 of 49 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 25
.269 AVG .228
.356 OBP .303
.385 SLG .278
7 XBH 4
1 HR 0
8 RBI 5
21/11 K/BB 14/9
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.90).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 116 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Manoah will start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.