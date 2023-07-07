The Atlanta Braves (58-28) will look for Ronald Acuna Jr. to extend a 16-game hitting streak versus the Tampa Bay Rays (57-33), on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (2-2) to the mound, while Charlie Morton (8-6) will get the nod for the Braves.

Rays vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (2-2, 4.50 ERA) vs Morton - ATL (8-6, 3.57 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

Glasnow (2-2) will take the mound for the Rays, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 4.50 ERA and 14 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .239.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Glasnow has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

Morton (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.57 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.57, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.

Morton is trying to pick up his seventh quality start of the year.

Morton is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 16 appearances this season.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 3.57 ERA ranks 28th, 1.445 WHIP ranks 58th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 12th.

