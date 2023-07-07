Friday's contest features the Toronto Blue Jays (48-40) and the Detroit Tigers (38-48) facing off at Comerica Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 7-4 win for the Blue Jays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on July 7.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Alek Manoah and the Tigers will counter with Alex Faedo (1-3, 5.54 ERA).

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Blue Jays 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have won in 29, or 40.8%, of the 71 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Detroit has a mark of 24-33 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (339 total, 3.9 per game).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.50 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Tigers Schedule