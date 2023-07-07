Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays will try to get to Alex Faedo when he takes the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Blue Jays have been listed as -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Tigers (+120). The total for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -145 +120 9 -115 -105 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won in 29, or 40.8%, of the 71 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Detroit has entered 52 games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 23-29 in those contests.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving Detroit have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 47 of 86 chances this season.

The Tigers are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-23 19-25 14-24 24-24 30-35 8-13

