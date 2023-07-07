Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays (48-40) will visit Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (38-48) at Comerica Park on Friday, July 7, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Tigers (+115). The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Alek Manoah - TOR (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Alex Faedo - DET (1-3, 5.54 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Tigers and Blue Jays matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Tigers (+115), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Tigers win, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.50 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Spencer Torkelson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 58 times this season and won 32, or 55.2%, of those games.

The Blue Jays have a 24-20 record (winning 54.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays went 5-4 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Tigers have been victorious in 29, or 40.8%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 24 times in 57 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 6-2-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+195) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.