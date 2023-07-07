Player props are available for Bo Bichette and Spencer Torkelson, among others, when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 72 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .225/.309/.400 so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jul. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 2 2-for-3 3 1 2 6 0 at Rockies Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has 59 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 28 walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .250/.332/.377 slash line so far this year.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 4 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 2 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Jul. 1 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 1 at Rockies Jun. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Zach McKinstry or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has put up 118 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .317/.345/.500 on the year.

Bichette will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .375 with a double, a home run and four RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 6 4-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at White Sox Jul. 6 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at White Sox Jul. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 1 2-for-5 1 1 1 6 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 19 doubles, 13 home runs, 30 walks and 57 RBI (92 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashing .278/.348/.453 on the season.

Guerrero has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 6 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 at White Sox Jul. 6 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at White Sox Jul. 4 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or other Blue Jays players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.