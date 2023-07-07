The Toronto Blue Jays (48-40) will aim to keep a three-game win streak alive when they visit the Detroit Tigers (38-48) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Alek Manoah and the Tigers will turn to Alex Faedo (1-3, 5.54 ERA).

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Manoah - TOR (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (1-3, 5.54 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Faedo

Faedo makes the start for the Tigers, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.54 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, May 30, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.54, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opponents are batting .220 against him.

Faedo has collected two quality starts this year.

Faedo is looking to pick up his fourth start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has given up one or more earned runs in each of his outings.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alek Manoah

Manoah will make his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.

The right-hander is making his first start of the year. The 25-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.

