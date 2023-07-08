Akil Baddoo -- with a slugging percentage of .067 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on July 8 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has seven doubles, three home runs and 24 walks while hitting .224.

Baddoo has picked up a hit in 48.0% of his 50 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in three games this season (6.0%), homering in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Baddoo has driven in a run in 10 games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 17 games this season (34.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 23 .237 AVG .211 .301 OBP .364 .355 SLG .310 5 XBH 5 2 HR 1 7 RBI 9 17/7 K/BB 19/17 2 SB 4

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings