From July 6- 9, Eric Cole will take to the course at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois to compete in the 2023 John Deere Classic. It's a par-71 that spans 7,289 yards, with a purse of $7,400,000.00 up for grabs.

Eric Cole Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Cole has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also posting three bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Over his last 18 rounds, Cole has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Cole has finished in the top 10 once in his past five appearances.

Cole has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Cole has qualified for the weekend in four tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 26 -8 276 0 16 2 3 $2.8M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,026 yards in the past year, while TPC Deere Run is set for a longer 7,289 yards.

Golfers at TPC Deere Run have averaged a score of -10 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Cole has played i the last year (7,274 yards) is 15 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,289).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Cole's Last Time Out

Cole was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 83rd percentile of the field.

His 3.88-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was strong, putting him in the 72nd percentile of the field.

Cole was better than 48% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.55.

Cole fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the field averaged 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Cole did not card a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

Cole's 13 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the tournament average (7.6).

In that most recent tournament, Cole's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Cole ended the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on four of the eight par-5s, bettering the field's average of 2.9.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Cole finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Cole Odds to Win: +3300

