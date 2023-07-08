Eric Haase -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on July 8 at 1:10 PM ET.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Discover More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while hitting .213.

Haase has recorded a hit in 32 of 65 games this year (49.2%), including nine multi-hit games (13.8%).

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (4.6%, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish).

Haase has driven in a run in 13 games this season (20.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 16 games this season (24.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .257 AVG .173 .296 OBP .229 .386 SLG .218 7 XBH 4 3 HR 0 17 RBI 5 30/6 K/BB 30/8 1 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings