The field at the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California will feature Hye-jin Choi. She and the other entrants will go for for a piece of the $10,000,000.00 purse on the par-72, 6,509-yard course from July 6- 9.

Hye-jin Choi Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Choi has shot below par 11 times, while also carding 16 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score in three of her last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Over her last 20 rounds, Choi has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 14 occasions.

Choi has finished in the top 20 four times in her past five events, and as high as the top 10 in one.

In her past five tournaments, Choi has posted a score better than average in four of them.

Choi hopes to make the cut for the 15th straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 22 -7 276 0 22 2 3 $943,795

U.S. Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 6,509 yards this week, which is 517 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have recorded an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour, same as the scoring average at this course.

Pebble Beach Golf Links is 6,509 yards, 58 yards shorter than the average course Choi has played in the past year (6,567).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Choi's Last Time Out

Choi was somewhat mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, averaging par to finish in the 66th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.16 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which landed her in the 61st percentile among all competitors.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Choi shot better than 46% of the golfers (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Choi shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Choi recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.6).

Choi's five birdies or better on par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were more than the tournament average of 3.5.

In that last competition, Choi's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse 12 times (worse than the field average, 8.8).

Choi ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with three on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Choi fell short compared to the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

U.S. Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par: 72 / 6,509 yards

72 / 6,509 yards Choi Odds to Win: +2500

