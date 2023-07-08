In-gee Chun is in seventh place, with a score of E, following the second round of the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Looking to wager on In-gee Chun at the U.S. Women’s Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

In-gee Chun Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Chun has finished better than par on five occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted a top-five score in one of her last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over her last 14 rounds, Chun has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Chun has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in her past five events.

She has made the cut in three of her past five events.

Chun has finished with a better-than-average score in three of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 23 -6 262 0 12 1 2 $1M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

U.S. Women’s Open Insights and Stats

In Chun's past two appearances at this tournament, she has finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 every time. Her average finish has been 11th.

Chun has made the cut in each of her last two trips to this event.

Chun last competed at this event in 2023 and finished seventh.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,014 yards, 505 yards longer than the 6,509-yard par 72 at this week's event.

Pebble Beach Golf Links is 6,509 yards, 56 yards shorter than the average course Chun has played in the past year (6,565).

Chun's Last Time Out

Chun was in the 89th percentile on par 3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.09 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which was strong enough to place her in the 76th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Chun was better than 46% of the field (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Chun shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Chun recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.6).

Chun had fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 3.5 on the 44 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Chun's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 8.8).

Chun ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship recording a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Chun bettered the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

U.S. Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par: 72 / 6,509 yards

72 / 6,509 yards Chun Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Chun's performance prior to the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.