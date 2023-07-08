Jake Marisnick -- batting .280 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on July 8 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Athletics.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Marisnick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

  • Marisnick has three doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks while batting .221.
  • Marisnick has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In 28 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In six games this season (21.4%), Marisnick has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven of 28 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 14
.294 AVG .156
.324 OBP .206
.471 SLG .375
4 XBH 3
1 HR 1
5 RBI 5
8/1 K/BB 11/2
1 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (116 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 19th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.04 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 3.04 ERA ranks 12th, 1.131 WHIP ranks 19th, and 12 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.