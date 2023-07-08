Jake Marisnick -- batting .280 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on July 8 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Athletics.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Explore More About This Game

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

Marisnick has three doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks while batting .221.

Marisnick has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 28 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In six games this season (21.4%), Marisnick has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 28 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 14 .294 AVG .156 .324 OBP .206 .471 SLG .375 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 5 RBI 5 8/1 K/BB 11/2 1 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings