Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Miguel Cabrera -- batting .300 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on July 8 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has 10 doubles, a home run and 21 walks while hitting .245.
- In 58.0% of his games this season (29 of 50), Cabrera has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (16.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in one of 50 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 11 games this season (22.0%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 50 games so far this season.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|.263
|AVG
|.228
|.355
|OBP
|.303
|.375
|SLG
|.278
|7
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|5
|22/12
|K/BB
|14/9
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (116 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Gausman (7-4) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.04 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.04), 19th in WHIP (1.131), and second in K/9 (12).
