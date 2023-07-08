Nelly Korda will be at the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open in Pebble Beach, California at the par-72, 6,509-yard Pebble Beach Golf Links from July 6- 9.

Looking to place a bet on Korda at the U.S. Women’s Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nelly Korda Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Korda has shot better than par 11 times, while also posting 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score five times in her last 16 rounds.

Korda has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Korda has finished in the top 10 three times in her past five events, and as high as the top five in two.

She has made the cut in three of her past five events.

In her past five events, Korda finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back three times. She carded a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 14 -10 270 1 13 6 10 $1.6M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

U.S. Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Pebble Beach Golf Links measures 6,509 yards for this tournament, 517 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,026).

Pebble Beach Golf Links has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Korda has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,549 yards, 40 yards longer than the 6,509-yard Pebble Beach Golf Links this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Korda's Last Time Out

Korda shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 21st percentile of competitors.

Her 4.36-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship was poor, putting her in the 18th percentile of the field.

Korda was better than just 11% of the golfers at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Korda fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Korda carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.6).

Korda's one birdie or better on par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were less than the tournament average of 3.5.

In that most recent outing, Korda's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (better than the field's average, 8.8).

Korda finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship registering a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Korda recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.3.

U.S. Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par: 72 / 6,509 yards

72 / 6,509 yards Korda Odds to Win: +2500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.