The field for the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois will feature Sepp Straka. The par-71 course spans 7,289 yards and the purse is $7,400,000.00 for the tournament, running from July 6- 9.

Looking to place a wager on Straka at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Sepp Straka Insights

Straka has finished below par 10 times and carded 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Straka has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Straka has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Straka has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 29 -5 279 0 18 3 6 $6.3M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Straka wound up 26th at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Straka has made the cut one time in his previous two entries in this event.

This course is set up to play at 7,289 yards, 263 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

TPC Deere Run has seen an average tournament score of -10 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Straka has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,318 yards, 29 yards longer than the 7,289-yard TPC Deere Run this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

Straka's Last Time Out

Straka finished in the 38th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

He averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which landed him in the 47th percentile among all competitors.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Straka shot better than 44% of the field (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Straka recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Straka carded three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

Straka's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the field average (5.9).

In that most recent competition, Straka's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.4).

Straka ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic carding a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Straka had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.8).

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards

