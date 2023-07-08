Whit Merrifield and the Toronto Blue Jays will hit the field against the Detroit Tigers and Matt Vierling at Comerica Park on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit 81 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .366 this season.

The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.

Detroit has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 341 (3.9 per game).

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .300.

The Tigers rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Detroit averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.59 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.269 WHIP this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will hand the ball to Matt Manning (2-1) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the Colorado Rockies.

Manning has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Rockies W 14-9 Away Matt Manning Connor Seabold 7/4/2023 Athletics L 1-0 Home Tarik Skubal JP Sears 7/5/2023 Athletics L 12-3 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Austin Pruitt 7/6/2023 Athletics W 9-0 Home Michael Lorenzen Hogan Harris 7/7/2023 Blue Jays L 12-2 Home Alex Faedo Alek Manoah 7/8/2023 Blue Jays - Home Matt Manning Kevin Gausman 7/9/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tarik Skubal Chris Bassitt 7/14/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/15/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/16/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/17/2023 Royals - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.