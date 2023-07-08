On Saturday, July 8, Bo Bichette's Toronto Blue Jays (49-40) visit Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (38-49) at Comerica Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Blue Jays as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +180 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman - TOR (7-4, 3.04 ERA) vs Matt Manning - DET (2-1, 4.84 ERA)

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won 33 out of the 59 games, or 55.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Blue Jays have a record of 6-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

Toronto has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays have a 5-4 record over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Toronto combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (40.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious five times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210) Akil Baddoo 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+275) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+250) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+275)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

