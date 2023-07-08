Player prop betting options for Bo Bichette, Spencer Torkelson and others are available in the Toronto Blue Jays-Detroit Tigers matchup at Comerica Park on Saturday, starting at 1:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has recorded 73 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .225/.308/.398 on the year.

Torkelson will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 2 2-for-3 3 1 2 6 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has 60 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .250/.331/.375 so far this year.

McKinstry has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a home run and three RBI.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 4 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 2 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Jul. 1 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 1

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Gausman Stats

Kevin Gausman (7-4) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 19th start of the season.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 13 of them.

Gausman has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 18 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 3.04 ERA ranks 12th, 1.131 WHIP ranks 19th, and 12.0 K/9 ranks second.

Gausman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Jul. 2 5.0 5 2 2 7 1 vs. Giants Jun. 27 6.0 3 1 1 12 1 at Marlins Jun. 21 6.0 8 3 3 6 1 at Rangers Jun. 16 6.0 4 1 1 4 2 vs. Twins Jun. 11 4.2 7 6 6 4 4

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 121 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 15 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .320/.348/.503 slash line so far this season.

Bichette has hit safely in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .356 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jul. 7 3-for-6 1 0 0 4 0 at White Sox Jul. 6 4-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at White Sox Jul. 6 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at White Sox Jul. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has collected 94 hits with 19 doubles, 13 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .280/.348/.452 so far this year.

Guerrero takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with a double, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at White Sox Jul. 6 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 at White Sox Jul. 6 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at White Sox Jul. 4 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1

