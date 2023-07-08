Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - July 8
The Detroit Tigers, including Zack Short (.161 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short has four doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while hitting .220.
- Short has picked up a hit in 20 of 46 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21.7% of his games this season, Short has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (13.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once nine times this season (19.6%), including one multi-run game.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|18
|.243
|AVG
|.182
|.296
|OBP
|.280
|.392
|SLG
|.295
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|5
|19/6
|K/BB
|14/6
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (116 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gausman (7-4 with a 3.04 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 19th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.04), 19th in WHIP (1.131), and second in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
