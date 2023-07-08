The Detroit Tigers, including Zack Short (.161 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short has four doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while hitting .220.

Short has picked up a hit in 20 of 46 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has hit a long ball in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 21.7% of his games this season, Short has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (13.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once nine times this season (19.6%), including one multi-run game.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 18 .243 AVG .182 .296 OBP .280 .392 SLG .295 5 XBH 3 3 HR 1 13 RBI 5 19/6 K/BB 14/6 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings