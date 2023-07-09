Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.161 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is hitting .210 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Haase has gotten at least one hit in 48.5% of his games this year (32 of 66), with more than one hit nine times (13.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 4.5% of his games this year, and 1.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 19.7% of his games this season, Haase has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 16 of 66 games (24.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.250
|AVG
|.173
|.288
|OBP
|.229
|.375
|SLG
|.218
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|5
|32/6
|K/BB
|30/8
|1
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (116 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Bassitt (8-5) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.09 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.09), 31st in WHIP (1.174), and 41st in K/9 (8.3).
