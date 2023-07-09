The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.161 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is hitting .210 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.

Haase has gotten at least one hit in 48.5% of his games this year (32 of 66), with more than one hit nine times (13.6%).

He has hit a home run in 4.5% of his games this year, and 1.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 19.7% of his games this season, Haase has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 16 of 66 games (24.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .250 AVG .173 .288 OBP .229 .375 SLG .218 7 XBH 4 3 HR 0 17 RBI 5 32/6 K/BB 30/8 1 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings