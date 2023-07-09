On Sunday, Kerry Carpenter (.233 batting average in his past 10 games, with a triple, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is hitting .267 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 11 walks.

Carpenter has gotten at least one hit in 54.3% of his games this season (25 of 46), with multiple hits 11 times (23.9%).

In 17.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Carpenter has had an RBI in 12 games this season (26.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 15 games this season (32.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 22 .346 AVG .181 .400 OBP .241 .551 SLG .431 9 XBH 8 3 HR 5 9 RBI 12 18/7 K/BB 23/4 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings