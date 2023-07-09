Sky vs. Dream: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
At Wintrust Arena on Sunday, July 9, 2023, the Atlanta Dream (9-8) will attempt to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Chicago Sky (8-10) at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on MARQ and BSSE.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Dream matchup in this article.
Sky vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ and BSSE
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Sky vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sky Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Sky (-1.5)
|166.5
|-120
|+100
|BetMGM
|Sky (-1.5)
|166.5
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|Sky (-1.5)
|166.5
|-125
|-105
|Tipico
|Sky (-1.5)
|169.5
|-125
|-105
Sky vs. Dream Betting Trends
- The Sky have put together a 9-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Dream have won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- Chicago is 3-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- Atlanta is 7-5 ATS this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- Sky games have hit the over eight out of 17 times this season.
- In the Dream's 16 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.
