The Chicago Sky (8-9) play the Atlanta Dream (8-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 9, 2023. The matchup airs on MARQ and BSSE.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sky vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: MARQ and BSSE

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sky or Dream with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Sky vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 87 Dream 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-11.3)

Chicago (-11.3) Computer Predicted Total: 163.1

Sky vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Chicago is 9-7-0 against the spread this year.

There have been eight Chicago's games (out of 16) that went over the total this season.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sky Performance Insights

The Sky have struggled to produce points this season, ranking second-worst in the league with 78.6 points per game. They've fared better on defense, ranking fifth by allowing 81.3 points per contest.

Chicago is eighth in the WNBA with 33.9 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks fifth with 34.3 rebounds allowed per game.

The Sky are committing 14.1 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in league). They are forcing 13.1 turnovers per contest (seventh-ranked).

The Sky rank fourth in the WNBA with 7.5 three-pointers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank fifth with a 36.2% shooting percentage from downtown.

The Sky are playing well in terms of defending against three-pointers, as they rank best in the league in treys allowed (6.0 per game) and third-best in three-point percentage allowed (32.1%).

In terms of shot breakdown, Chicago has taken 69.7% two-pointers (accounting for 75.1% of the team's baskets) and 30.3% from beyond the arc (24.9%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.