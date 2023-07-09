Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Blue Jays.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.399) and total hits (74) this season.
- Torkelson is batting .190 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Torkelson has had a hit in 52 of 86 games this year (60.5%), including multiple hits 19 times (22.1%).
- He has homered in 12.8% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Torkelson has an RBI in 31 of 86 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 41.9% of his games this season (36 of 86), with two or more runs six times (7.0%).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|43
|.214
|AVG
|.237
|.310
|OBP
|.305
|.340
|SLG
|.456
|13
|XBH
|19
|3
|HR
|9
|16
|RBI
|28
|47/20
|K/BB
|43/17
|1
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.86 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (116 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Bassitt (8-5) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.09 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.09), 31st in WHIP (1.174), and 41st in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
