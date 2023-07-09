Sunday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays (49-41) and the Detroit Tigers (39-49) at Comerica Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-2, with the Blue Jays securing the victory. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on July 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (8-5) to the mound, while Tarik Skubal will take the ball for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 4-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The last 10 Tigers games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Tigers have come away with 30 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win 26 times in 64 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (343 total, 3.9 per game).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.54 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Tigers Schedule