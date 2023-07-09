The Toronto Blue Jays and Whit Merrifield will square off against the Detroit Tigers and Jake Marisnick on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 81 home runs.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .365 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 343 (3.9 per game).

The Tigers have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Detroit strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.54 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Tigers rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.258 WHIP this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Tarik Skubal will make his second start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he threw four innings against the Oakland Athletics without allowing a run or hit.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Athletics L 1-0 Home Tarik Skubal JP Sears 7/5/2023 Athletics L 12-3 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Austin Pruitt 7/6/2023 Athletics W 9-0 Home Michael Lorenzen Hogan Harris 7/7/2023 Blue Jays L 12-2 Home Alex Faedo Alek Manoah 7/8/2023 Blue Jays W 2-0 Home Matt Manning Kevin Gausman 7/9/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tarik Skubal Chris Bassitt 7/14/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/15/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/16/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/17/2023 Royals - Away - - 7/18/2023 Royals - Away - -

