The Detroit Tigers and Zach McKinstry, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry leads Detroit in OBP (.326) this season, fueled by 60 hits.
  • McKinstry has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
  • In 7.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • McKinstry has had at least one RBI in 20.0% of his games this season (16 of 80), with two or more RBI five times (6.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 32 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 40
.250 AVG .242
.341 OBP .312
.383 SLG .355
10 XBH 7
3 HR 3
12 RBI 10
26/16 K/BB 29/12
6 SB 5

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.86 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (116 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Bassitt (8-5) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.09 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 4.09 ERA ranks 39th, 1.174 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 41st among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.