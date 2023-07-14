Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mariners - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andy Ibanez is available when the Detroit Tigers battle Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 2-for-4 with two doubles against the Blue Jays.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Discover More About This Game
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .236 with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.
- Ibanez has gotten a hit in 31 of 58 games this year (53.4%), including 10 multi-hit games (17.2%).
- Looking at the 58 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (10.3%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 13 games this year (22.4%), Ibanez has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.9%.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|.240
|AVG
|.230
|.262
|OBP
|.280
|.413
|SLG
|.425
|11
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|10
|23/3
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.76).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, one per game).
- Castillo (6-6) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 19th start of the season. He has a 2.93 ERA in 107 1/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.93), 10th in WHIP (1.053), and 16th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
