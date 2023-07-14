Lucas Glover is the in the lead at the 2023 Barbasol Championship after one round of play. Glover is shooting -9 and is +375 to win.

Barbasol Championship Second Round Information

Start Time: 6:45 AM ET

6:45 AM ET Venue: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par/Distance: Par 72/7,328 yards

Barbasol Championship Best Odds to Win

Lucas Glover

Tee Time: 7:29 AM ET

7:29 AM ET Current Rank: 1st (-9)

1st (-9) Odds to Win: +375

Glover Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 63 -9 8 1 1st

Andrew Novak

Tee Time: 7:51 AM ET

7:51 AM ET Current Rank: 4th (-7)

4th (-7) Odds to Win: +1000

Novak Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -7 8 1 4th

Ryan Moore

Tee Time: 12:32 PM ET

12:32 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-8)

2nd (-8) Odds to Win: +1400

Moore Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -8 8 0 2nd

Ryan Armour

Tee Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-8)

2nd (-8) Odds to Win: +1800

Armour Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -8 9 1 2nd

Cody Gribble

Tee Time: 1:49 PM ET

1:49 PM ET Current Rank: 4th (-7)

4th (-7) Odds to Win: +2000

Gribble Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -7 5 2 4th

Barbasol Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Marcus Helligkilde 8th (-6) +2500 Chad Ramey 15th (-5) +2500 Niklas Norgaard Moeller 15th (-5) +2800 Patton Kizzire 15th (-5) +3000 Akshay Bhatia 24th (-4) +3000 Taylor Pendrith 38th (-3) +3000 Adam Long 8th (-6) +3000 Troy Merritt MC () +3300 Johannes Veerman 8th (-6) +3300 Cameron Champ MC () +3500

