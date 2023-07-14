Giants vs. Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 14
The San Francisco Giants (49-41) and Pittsburgh Pirates (41-49) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET. The Giants are coming off a series victory over the Rockies, and the Pirates a series loss to the Diamondbacks.
The probable pitchers are Ross Stripling (0-2) for the Giants and Rich Hill (7-9) for the Pirates.
Giants vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Probable Pitchers: Stripling - SF (0-2, 6.37 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (7-9, 4.87 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ross Stripling
- The Giants will send Stripling (0-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 33-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 6.37 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .293.
- Stripling has not earned a quality start in seven starts this season.
- In seven starts, Stripling has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 3.4 frames per outing.
- In 12 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill
- Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 19th of the season. He is 7-9 with a 4.87 ERA and 91 strikeouts over 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 43-year-old has amassed a 4.87 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings during 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .264 to opposing batters.
- Hill heads into this game with six quality starts under his belt this year.
- Hill will try to collect his 16th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.
- In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
- The 43-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.87), 58th in WHIP (1.439), and 34th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Rich Hill vs. Giants
- He meets a Giants offense that ranks 11th in the league with 416 total runs scored while batting .248 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .407 slugging percentage (14th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 106 home runs (13th in the league).
- In six innings over one appearance against the Giants this season, Hill has a 9 ERA and a 1.667 WHIP while his opponents are batting .333.
