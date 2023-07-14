Kerry Carpenter is back in action for the Detroit Tigers versus Luis Castillo and the Seattle MarinersJuly 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Blue Jays) he went 0-for-3.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Read More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 11 walks while hitting .261.

In 53.2% of his 47 games this season, Carpenter has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 17.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Carpenter has driven home a run in 12 games this season (25.5%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 15 of 47 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 22 .333 AVG .181 .386 OBP .241 .531 SLG .431 9 XBH 8 3 HR 5 9 RBI 12 19/7 K/BB 23/4 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings