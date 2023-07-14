Matt Vierling is back in action for the Detroit Tigers versus Luis Castillo and the Seattle MarinersJuly 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-2 against the Blue Jays.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is batting .280 with eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 21 walks.

Vierling has gotten a hit in 40 of 68 games this season (58.8%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (25.0%).

He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Vierling has driven in a run in 15 games this year (22.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 21 games this season (30.9%), including multiple runs in five games.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 34 .231 AVG .320 .325 OBP .360 .333 SLG .492 7 XBH 10 2 HR 5 12 RBI 12 18/14 K/BB 30/7 3 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings