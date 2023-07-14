Spencer Torkelson returns to action for the Detroit Tigers against Luis Castillo and the Seattle MarinersJuly 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Blue Jays.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 76 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .402, both of which are tops among Detroit hitters this season.

Torkelson will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 in his last games.

In 53 of 87 games this year (60.9%) Torkelson has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (23.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 87), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 32 games this year (36.8%), Torkelson has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36 of 87 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 43 .220 AVG .237 .312 OBP .305 .348 SLG .456 14 XBH 19 3 HR 9 17 RBI 28 48/20 K/BB 43/17 1 SB 1

