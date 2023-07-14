Friday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (45-44) and the Detroit Tigers (39-50) clashing at T-Mobile Park (on July 14) at 10:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 victory for the Mariners.

The Mariners will look to Luis Castillo (6-6) versus the Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez (4-5).

Tigers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 matchups.

The Tigers have come away with 30 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a win-loss record of 13-16 when favored by +150 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Detroit is No. 28 in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (346 total runs).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule