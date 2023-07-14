J.P. Crawford carries a 10-game hitting streak into the Seattle Mariners' (45-44) game versus the Detroit Tigers (39-50) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday, at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners will call on Luis Castillo (6-6) versus the Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez (4-5).

Tigers vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (6-6, 2.93 ERA) vs Rodriguez - DET (4-5, 2.64 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

Rodriguez gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.64 ERA and 74 strikeouts over 71 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Wednesday, July 5 against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.64, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .215 against him.

Rodriguez is looking to record his seventh quality start of the year in this game.

Rodriguez heads into this game with 10 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

The Mariners will send Castillo (6-6) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The right-hander gave up no earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Saturday.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 2.93 ERA this season with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across 18 games.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Castillo will look to finish five or more innings for the 19th start in a row.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 2.93 ERA ranks eighth, 1.053 WHIP ranks 10th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 16th.

