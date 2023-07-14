The field is getting smaller at the Swiss Open Gstaad, with Yannick Hanfmann getting ready for a quarterfinal versus Hamad Medjedovic. Hanfmann is +350 (best odds in the field) to win this tournament at Roy Emerson Arena.

Hanfmann at the 2023 Swiss Open Gstaad

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 14-23

July 14-23 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Hanfmann's Next Match

Hanfmann has reached the quarterfinals, where he will face Medjedovic on Friday, July 21 at 4:30 AM ET (after defeating Daniel Altmaier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5).

Hanfmann has current moneyline odds of -185 to win his next matchup against Medjedovic.

Hanfmann Stats

Hanfmann defeated Altmaier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

Hanfmann has not won any of his 19 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 36-20.

In 11 tournaments on clay over the past year, Hanfmann has gone 29-12.

In his 56 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Hanfmann has averaged 23.8 games.

Over the past year, Hanfmann has played 41 matches on clay, and 22.8 games per match.

Over the past year, Hanfmann has been victorious in 24.9% of his return games and 80.3% of his service games.

On clay over the past year, Hanfmann has claimed 78.8% of his service games and 27.1% of his return games.

