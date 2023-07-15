Justin Lower is in the field at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky in the 2023 Barbasol Championship from July 13-16. The par-72 course spans 7,328 yards and the purse available is $3,800,000.00.

Looking to wager on Lower at the Barbasol Championship this week?

Justin Lower Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Lower has finished below par on nine occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two of those rounds.

Lower has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Lower has finished in the top 10 once in his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Lower has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 36 -7 278 0 16 1 3 $1.3M

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,328 yards, 314 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -12.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) checks in at 7,328 yards, 29 yards longer than the average course Lower has played in the past year (7,299 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -12 average at this course.

Lower's Last Time Out

Lower was in the 87th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 90th percentile on par 4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 3.83 strokes on those 40 holes.

Lower was better than 65% of the field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.51.

Lower fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lower did not record a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Lower's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the tournament average of 5.9.

At that last competition, Lower's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.4).

Lower ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Lower finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Lower Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

