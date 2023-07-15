Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mariners - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (batting .226 in his past 10 games, with a triple, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI), battle starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mariners.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks while hitting .263.
- In 54.2% of his 48 games this season, Carpenter has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 18.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Carpenter has had an RBI in 13 games this season (27.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (14.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season (16 of 48), with two or more runs three times (6.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|.333
|AVG
|.187
|.386
|OBP
|.244
|.531
|SLG
|.467
|9
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|6
|9
|RBI
|14
|19/7
|K/BB
|24/4
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.76 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- Kirby (8-7 with a 3.09 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Friday, July 7 against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.09), seventh in WHIP (1.040), and 46th in K/9 (7.4) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.