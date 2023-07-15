Mackenzie McDonald will begin the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, Rhode Island versus Li Tu in the round of 16. He was knocked off by Alexander Bublik in the round of 128 of the Wimbledon (his last tournament). McDonald currently is +1000 (fifth-best odds in the field) to win it all at International Tennis Hall of Fame.

McDonald at the 2023 Hall of Fame Open

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: July 15-23

July 15-23 Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

McDonald's Next Match

McDonald will play Tu in the round of 16 of the Hall of Fame Open on Wednesday, July 19 at 1:50 PM ET.

McDonald will play Tu in the round of 16 of the Hall of Fame Open on Wednesday, July 19 at 1:50 PM ET.

McDonald is currently listed at -650 to win his next contest versus Tu.

McDonald Stats

In his most recent match, McDonald was defeated 7-6, 4-6, 4-6, 4-6 versus Bublik in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.

Through 29 tournaments over the past 12 months, McDonald is yet to win a title, and his record is 31-29.

McDonald has not won any of his four tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, with a match record of 7-4 on that surface.

In his 60 matches over the past year, across all court types, McDonald has averaged 24.1 games.

McDonald, over the past year, has played 11 matches on grass, and 24.5 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, McDonald has won 76.5% of his service games, and he has won 26.2% of his return games.

On grass over the past 12 months, McDonald has claimed 78.8% of his service games and 21.7% of his return games.

