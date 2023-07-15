Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mariners - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Vierling -- batting .286 with two triples, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on July 15 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is batting .275 with eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 21 walks.
- Vierling has had a hit in 40 of 69 games this season (58.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (24.6%).
- He has gone deep in six games this year (8.7%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Vierling has had at least one RBI in 21.7% of his games this season (15 of 69), with two or more RBI five times (7.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 21 of 69 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.231
|AVG
|.311
|.325
|OBP
|.350
|.333
|SLG
|.477
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|12
|18/14
|K/BB
|31/7
|3
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.76 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- The Mariners are sending Kirby (8-7) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.09 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Friday, July 7 against the Houston Astros, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.09), seventh in WHIP (1.040), and 46th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
