Saturday, Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers square off against the Seattle Mariners and George Kirby, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Blue Jays) he went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is hitting .245 with 10 doubles, a home run and 21 walks.
  • Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 51 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Cabrera has driven in a run in 12 games this year (23.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 games this year (19.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 25
.262 AVG .228
.351 OBP .303
.369 SLG .278
7 XBH 4
1 HR 0
9 RBI 5
22/12 K/BB 14/9
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 92 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.09 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday, July 7 against the Houston Astros, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.09), seventh in WHIP (1.040), and 45th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
