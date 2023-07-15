Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mariners - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday, Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers square off against the Seattle Mariners and George Kirby, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Blue Jays) he went 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .245 with 10 doubles, a home run and 21 walks.
- Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 51 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in 12 games this year (23.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 games this year (19.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|.262
|AVG
|.228
|.351
|OBP
|.303
|.369
|SLG
|.278
|7
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|5
|22/12
|K/BB
|14/9
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 92 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.09 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday, July 7 against the Houston Astros, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.09), seventh in WHIP (1.040), and 45th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
