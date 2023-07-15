Patty Tavatanakit will compete in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club from July 13-16.

Looking to place a bet on Tavatanakit at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Patty Tavatanakit Insights

Tavatanakit has finished better than par once and scored five rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds.

She has not finished any of her most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Tavatanakit has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 12 rounds.

In her past five appearances, Tavatanakit has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut once.

Tavatanakit has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 47 +2 290 0 12 1 1 $312,305

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Highland Meadows Golf Club measures 6,561 yards for this tournament, 453 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,014).

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The courses that Tavatanakit has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,567 yards, while Highland Meadows Golf Club will be at 6,561 yards this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Tavatanakit's Last Time Out

Tavatanakit was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, averaging par to finish in the 74th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.10-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open was strong, putting her in the 83rd percentile of the field.

Tavatanakit was better than only 31% of the field at the U.S. Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 5.02.

Tavatanakit recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Tavatanakit had three bogeys or worse, which equaled the field average.

Tavatanakit recorded more birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 3.0 on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open.

In that last competition, Tavatanakit had a bogey or worse on eight of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Tavatanakit finished the U.S. Women’s Open recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Tavatanakit had more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (2.6).

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Tavatanakit Odds to Win: +8000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

