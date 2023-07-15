Spencer Torkelson -- with a slugging percentage of .463 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on July 15 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit with 77 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .401.

Torkelson is batting .286 during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Torkelson has picked up a hit in 54 of 88 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.

He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (11 of 88), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 32 games this season (36.4%), Torkelson has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 42.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 44 .220 AVG .237 .312 OBP .304 .348 SLG .451 14 XBH 19 3 HR 9 17 RBI 28 48/20 K/BB 43/17 1 SB 1

