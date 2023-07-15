Tigers vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 15
Saturday's game between the Seattle Mariners (45-45) and the Detroit Tigers (40-50) at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Mariners taking home the win. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on July 15.
The Mariners will look to George Kirby (8-7) against the Tigers and Michael Lorenzen (3-6).
Tigers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Mariners 5, Tigers 3.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Detroit and its foes are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 matchups.
- The Tigers have come away with 31 wins in the 75 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Detroit has been victorious nine times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Detroit is No. 28 in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (351 total runs).
- Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 6
|Athletics
|W 9-0
|Michael Lorenzen vs Hogan Harris
|July 7
|Blue Jays
|L 12-2
|Alex Faedo vs Alek Manoah
|July 8
|Blue Jays
|W 2-0
|Matt Manning vs Kevin Gausman
|July 9
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Tarik Skubal vs Chris Bassitt
|July 14
|@ Mariners
|W 5-4
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Luis Castillo
|July 15
|@ Mariners
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs George Kirby
|July 16
|@ Mariners
|-
|Reese Olson vs Bryce Miller
|July 17
|@ Royals
|-
|Matt Manning vs TBA
|July 18
|@ Royals
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs TBA
|July 19
|@ Royals
|-
|TBA vs Alec Marsh
|July 20
|@ Royals
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Brady Singer
