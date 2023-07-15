Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners square off against Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series.

Tigers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 85 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .367 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 351 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Detroit averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.252 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Michael Lorenzen (3-6) will make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in five scoreless innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday, July 6.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Lorenzen will look to pitch five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/6/2023 Athletics W 9-0 Home Michael Lorenzen Hogan Harris 7/7/2023 Blue Jays L 12-2 Home Alex Faedo Alek Manoah 7/8/2023 Blue Jays W 2-0 Home Matt Manning Kevin Gausman 7/9/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home Tarik Skubal Chris Bassitt 7/14/2023 Mariners W 5-4 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Luis Castillo 7/15/2023 Mariners - Away Michael Lorenzen George Kirby 7/16/2023 Mariners - Away Reese Olson Bryce Miller 7/17/2023 Royals - Away Matt Manning - 7/18/2023 Royals - Away Tarik Skubal - 7/19/2023 Royals - Away - Alec Marsh 7/20/2023 Royals - Away Michael Lorenzen Brady Singer

