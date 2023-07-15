How to Watch the Tigers vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 15
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners square off against Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series.
Tigers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 85 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.
- Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .367 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored 351 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Tigers have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Tigers rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.
- Detroit averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- Tigers pitchers have a 1.252 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers' Michael Lorenzen (3-6) will make his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed three hits in five scoreless innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday, July 6.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.
- Lorenzen will look to pitch five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.
- In 15 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/6/2023
|Athletics
|W 9-0
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Hogan Harris
|7/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 12-2
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Alek Manoah
|7/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 2-0
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Kevin Gausman
|7/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Chris Bassitt
|7/14/2023
|Mariners
|W 5-4
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Luis Castillo
|7/15/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|George Kirby
|7/16/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Bryce Miller
|7/17/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Matt Manning
|-
|7/18/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|-
|7/19/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|-
|Alec Marsh
|7/20/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Brady Singer
