Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Mariners on July 15, 2023
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Spencer Torkelson and Julio Rodriguez are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners play at T-Mobile Park on Saturday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).
Tigers vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 20 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 45 RBI (77 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .228/.308/.401 on the year.
- Torkelson has recorded at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .268 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and six RBI.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 9
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Zach McKinstry Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
McKinstry Stats
- Zach McKinstry has recorded 62 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .246/.324/.365 on the year.
- McKinstry heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with .
McKinstry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 14
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 93 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 29 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.
- He has a slash line of .252/.313/.412 on the season.
- Rodriguez has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a double, two walks and two RBI.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Astros
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 7
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
J.P. Crawford Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has recorded 75 hits with 18 doubles, eight home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .250/.360/.390 slash line so far this season.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 7
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
