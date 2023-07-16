Sunday, Eric Haase and the Detroit Tigers square off against the Seattle Mariners and Bryce Miller, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Blue Jays) he went 0-for-4.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is batting .207 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.

Haase has picked up a hit in 33 of 68 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

He has hit a long ball in 4.4% of his games this year, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

Haase has had an RBI in 13 games this year (19.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 17 games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .241 AVG .175 .278 OBP .230 .361 SLG .228 7 XBH 5 3 HR 0 17 RBI 5 34/6 K/BB 30/8 1 SB 2

