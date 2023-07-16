Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mariners - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter and his .733 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Mariners.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 11 walks while hitting .269.
- Carpenter has recorded a hit in 27 of 49 games this year (55.1%), including 12 multi-hit games (24.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (20.4%), homering in 6.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Carpenter has driven home a run in 14 games this season (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 16.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 17 games this season (34.7%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|.333
|AVG
|.203
|.386
|OBP
|.256
|.531
|SLG
|.544
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|8
|9
|RBI
|18
|19/7
|K/BB
|25/4
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.79 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 94 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Miller (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.97 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, July 1, the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.97, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .203 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.